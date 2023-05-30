Posted: May 30, 2023 1:06 PMUpdated: May 30, 2023 1:13 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County commissioners met in their weekly meetings and approved a food agreement with Benchmark Government Solutions for the Sheriff’s Department. Two commissioners voted to approve the item while one abstained from voting.

The amount billed weekly is based on a sliding scale involving how many inmates there are. If there is under 125 inmates, the max price a week is $2,900.

This agreement puts inmates on a 2,800 calorie a day plan which is lowered from the current plan which is estimated to be more than 3,000 calories a day.

Commissioner Charlie Cartwright shared one of his concerns involving the calorie decrease.

The agreement in place would allow either party to leave the agreement if one side becomes dissatisfied.

The commissioners meet again next Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.