Posted: May 30, 2023 2:42 PMUpdated: May 30, 2023 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma’s Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold an in-person town hall meeting on Friday in Verdigris.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, 24733 S. Highway 66, near Verdigris. Brecheen says constituents are invited to attend, share their thoughts and ask questions on policies that impact Washington, DC and Oklahoma.

Brecheen has held 35 town hall meetings so far throughout the Second Congressional District with more to be announced soon.