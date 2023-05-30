Posted: May 30, 2023 3:30 PMUpdated: May 30, 2023 3:35 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Tuesday on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Robert Dale Anderson III had fled the scene of the crime he is charged with before police could arrive, but a witness was in the area that saw the encounter. According to an affidavit, the witness claims that he saw Anderson pull into his own driveway and back to a barn on the residence where the victim was at.

The victim attempted to leave in her own car when Anderson blocked her in with his car. Anderson would then back into the victim’s car to prevent her from leaving. After this, Anderson allegedly grabbed multiple pieces of plywood and threw at the victim and struck the victim with one of them. There was a noticeable laceration on the victim’s head, with noticeable bleeding and a visible bump on her scalp.

Anderson is currently being held over on a $30,000 bond and his next court date is set for June 9th.