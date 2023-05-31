Posted: May 31, 2023 10:05 AMUpdated: May 31, 2023 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

Mary Lynn Mihm and John Mihm with OKM were our guests this week to remind everyone that the OKM Music Festival is days away and that Especially for Kids startsFriday, June 2nd./

Mary Lynn invited everyone, especially the kids, out to Sun Fest Friday at 6pm for the Choctaw Native American Experience at the Band Shell at Sooner Park in Bartlesville

Mary Lynn invited everyone to enjoy learning the history and art of Hoop dancing and Choctaw music with Michael Loman. Children will watch and participate in this special Choctaw Native American experience. The first 100 children who register will receive a special music instrument. Bring your lawn chair and get ready to be wowed at Sooner Park Band Shell for the opening night of Sunfest.

RSVP at www.okmmusic.org for other Especially for Kids events which includes:

Mary Poppin’s Tea on Saturday, June 3rd, at 2pm at St. Luke’s Church 210 E 9th St, Bartlesville. Call for tickets. $15 per person

Boots & Brushes | Painting & Music: “The Noisy Paint Box” on Sunday, June 4th, 1:00 p.m. ar 322 S . Johnstone, Bartlesville, OK (Ages 3-10). Then at 3:00 p.m. with Rose and the gang (Ages 8-14)

Boogie Bingo with Bartlesville Radio is Sunday, June 4th, at 6:00 p.m. from the Comfort of Your Own Home with Mary Lynn & Gang. Boogie Bingo features music categories from different musical genres and eras. Our family friendly, curated playlists, will have you singing, dancing and daubing to the music. Prizes will be given for each round and all families playing will be entered in for a grand prize drawing. Pick up cards and pizza vouchers from the OKM Music Office, May 29-31 and June 1-2 between the hours of 9 – 5 PM.

THE FULL SCHEDULE IS AT: https://okmmusic.org/2023-especially-for-kids/