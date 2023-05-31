OKM Music's Annual Music Festival is Days Away! Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm and John Mihm invited everyone to check out the lineup that features diverse genres.

The highlight of the Festival wil be Lee Greenwood, who is famous for his song "God Bless The USA."

Greenwood is on his final tour before retiring. He'll perform at Woolaroc on Friday, June 9.

LOG ON TO https://okmmusic.org/2023-festival/ for tickets