Posted: May 31, 2023 3:03 PMUpdated: May 31, 2023 3:03 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners voted to approve new chairs and tables for the fairgrounds earlier this week for $13,969.95.

The commissioners also approved an intermediate excel class to be put on by Tri County tech on June 14-15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The capacity for the class is 12 students per day where the commissioners agreed to pay a total cost of $1,200 after hearing from multiple people that the last excel classes Tri County Tech hosted was well worth their time.

The Osage County Commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Building on Monday at 10 a.m. in Pawhuska. The meeting is opened to the public.