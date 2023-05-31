Posted: May 31, 2023 3:03 PMUpdated: May 31, 2023 3:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma participated in a Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee hearing Wednesday where he questioned a panel that included Eric Hysen, who is the Chief Information Officer for the Department of Homeland Security.

Lankford asked Hysen about the work being done at the Department to modernize IT processes, systems and security protocols to protect our national security and make the work of our border law enforcement and immigration personnel more efficient and streamlined.

but there is more work to be done. Lankford visited the Southern Border near Nogles, Arizona last week. He says he is impressed with the improvements in technology,