Posted: May 31, 2023 3:10 PMUpdated: May 31, 2023 3:10 PM

Chase McNutt

The second annual Brush Up Bartlesville event will be held this year between June and October, beginning with applications submitted for review June 5-9. Brush Up Bartlesville is a community initiative which began last year as a collaboration between local citizens, non-profits, local sponsors and supported in part by the City of Bartlesville. This year’s event is being coordinated by the Young Professionals of Bartlesville with Bartlesville City Councilor and YP associate member Billie Roane and the City of Bartlesville Neighborhood Services Division.

The property will be inspected for safety/deterioration by Neighborhood Services City inspector and the application reviewed and requirement verified. Those homeowners/houses accepted will meet with a Brush Up Bartlesville team member to select a paint color from the options provided and discuss a scheduled date/time to begin the project.

Materials and tools for the project have been provided in part by the City of Bartlesville and as well as with individual and business tax exempt donations. Fundraising for paint is being orchestrated by the Young Professionals of Bartlesville with the "Buy A Bucket" campaign efforts. Donations will be deposited in the Brush Up Bartlesville fund through the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

To request an application with requirements or for other information concerning team volunteers or donations for the project, see homeowner application information or contact Roane by email at ward4council@cityofbartlesville.org.