Posted: Jun 01, 2023 9:17 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 10:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

Three teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Dewey on Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 1988 Chevy pick-up driven by a 16-year-old Bartlesville male failed to stop on West 1400 Road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75. The pick-up was struck on the passenger side by a 2017 Chevy Malibu driven by a 32-year-old female from Hominy.

The pick-up had three passengers — an 18-year-old female from Nowata, a 17-year-old female also from Nowata and a 16-year-old male from Dewey. All three passengers were transported by ambulance to area hospitals in good condition, but with head and trunk injuries.

The drivers of the pick-up and the car were not injured, but airbags deployed in both vehicles.