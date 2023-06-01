Posted: Jun 01, 2023 10:02 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Foundation Therapy Specialists at Elder Care in Bartlesville offers many treatment plans including orthopedic rehabilitation, return-to-sport training, spinal care, stroke/neurological care, splinting and swallow studies as well as treatment for Alzheimer’s, dementia and traumatic brain injuries.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Josh Lindblom, Director of Foundation Therapy Specialists brought us up to date on what's happening at the facility.

Foundation Therapy Specialists received a Carl C. and Mary Anderson Challenge Grant along with additional monies donated by the Lyon Foundation that has been used to purchase some new and specdialized exercise equipment and treament tables.

Lindblom reminded listeners of al the services they provide which includes: one-on-one outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy services to adults of all ages.

“The addition of a neurological clinical specialist and a certified hand therapist is a huge benefit to our patients,” said Lindblom, adding, “We are also happy to announce that we are now in-network with Community Care insurance in addition to working with Medicare, the VA and are in-network with most major insurances.”

Another service they have now provide helps those with vertigo by using special goggles to see inside your eyes during testing. Lindblom say they are typically able to help patients who have true positional vertigo within 5 treatment sessions, but often have success with as few as 2-3 visits.