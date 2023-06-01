Posted: Jun 01, 2023 10:55 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 11:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Treasurer’s office conducts a public auction on the 2nd Monday of each June. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNCETION, Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrough said the Treasurer’s office conducts a public auction on the 2nd Monday of each June. The auction is for the sale of real estate for non-payment of ad valorem property taxes or non-payment of special assessments such as cleaning and mowing.

This year's Resale event is June 12 at the Washington County Administrative Building. The sale is open to the public and all properties are sold to the highest bidder. Lists of these properties become available from her office in May preceding the June auction. The sale is open to the public and all properties are sold to the highest bidder. Lists of these properties are now available at her office 400 S Johnstone Ave. Room 200 in Bartlesville.

Melissa reminded listener that the primary responsibility of the Treasurer is to receive, manage, and invest all revenues received by Washington County Government. The revenues include ad valorem property taxes, business personal property taxes, public service corporation taxes, Oklahoma Tax Commission payments and various other sources of revenue.