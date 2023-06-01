Posted: Jun 01, 2023 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 3:57 PM

Dalton Spence

A public kick off meeting of the Pawhuska Comprehensive Plan will be held on June 8 for citizens to give their input on the future of Pawhuska and getting involved. Citizens will be introduced to the planning process as well.

The meeting takes place at the Dave Landrum Community Center which is the same building where city council meetings are held at 6 p.m.