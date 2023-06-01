Posted: Jun 01, 2023 4:22 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 4:22 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Thursday afternoon on the charges of DUI-second offense, obstructing an officer and following too closely. Dakota Bush was arrested Wednesday night after being pulled over by officers after his traffic infractions, and then taking off on foot. Bush would evade police for a short period of time in an alleyway between Johnstone Ave and Keeler.

Bush was eventually found with no shirt on, hiding near the Frank Phillips Plaza and was arrested in the Hilton Garden Inn parking lot. When finally detained, officers could smell alcohol on his breath, along with blood shot eyes, and slurred speech. Bush was also seen on a motion to revoke a suspended sentence for violating his parole and is being held on an aggregate bond of $20,000.

Bush was ordered to appear back in Washington County Court on June 9th at 9 am. We will post the mug shot when it becomes available to us.