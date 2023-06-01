Posted: Jun 01, 2023 4:35 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2023 4:35 PM

Dalton Spence

This weekend will mark the first Saturday of June which means the city of Pawhuska is having its free dump day. Starting at 8 a.m. and running through 4 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate must be a Pawhuska resident and show an ID with a city address. The city will not accept any brush, wood, roofing materials, tires, refrigerators, deep freezers, dead animals, items from dump trucks or trailers 16 feet or longer.