Posted: Jun 02, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2023 9:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will have their first meeting of the month on Monday morning to discuss several items, including grants.

Grand Mental Health has presented a certification to the commissioners for local government approval for the emergency solutions grant program. Additionally, Washington County Emergency Management has submitted a grant award for approval from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security. The Emergency Management grant covers just over $15,000 to purchase a portable broadband system.

Commissioners will also receive reports from various county agencies on finances for May and possibly declare one vehicle as surplus.

The commissioners meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be held on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.