Posted: Jun 02, 2023 2:38 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2023 2:38 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners discussed a possible bid for ambulance services earlier this week where the commissioners would ultimately not award a bid yet.

Commissioner Charlie Cartwright talks about the issues the commissioners are facing right now.

Miller EMS's contract for ambulance services ends at the end of June.