Osage County

Posted: Jun 02, 2023 2:56 PM

Constantine Theater's Newest Feature Show Starting Saturday

Dalton Spence

The Constantine Theatre is starting a weekly new show just in time to keep you in an air-conditioned room this summer while being entertained. 

Billie Kelley with the Constantine Theatre explains what is in store starting June 3. 

To purchase tickets to “The Chairman And The King” or any event you can go online to www.constantinetheatre.com.


