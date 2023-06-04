News
Posted: Jun 04, 2023 1:51 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2023 2:07 AM
Hoskin Jr. Easily Re-elected
The unofficial results of the Cherokee Nation general election are in, and it was a good night for the incumbents.
Incumbent Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was re-elected handily receiving nearly 63% of the vote with 10,556 votes to challengers Cara Cowan Watts’ 24% or 4008 votes as Wes Nofire’s nearly 10% with 1,673 votes.
District 12 Tribal Councilwoman Dora Patzkowski easily defeated her challenger, Chrystal St. John with nearly 81% of the votes with an unofficial count of 570 to St. John’s 19% with 124 votes.
PRINCIPAL CHIEF
CANDIDATE EARLY VOTING ABSENTEE PRECINCTS TOTAL
Cara Cowan Watts 440 1,390 2,178 4,008
(23.88%)
Wes Nofire 185 311 1,177 1,673
(9.97%)
Chuck Hoskin Jr. (incumbent) 829 5,878 3,849 10,556
(62.86%)
DISTRICT 12 TRIBAL COUNCIL
EARLY VOTING ABSENTEE PRECINCTS TOTAL
Crystal St. John 0 37 97 134
(19.03%)
Dora Patzkowski (incumbent) 2 277 291 570
(80.97%)
Election results are unofficial until certified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.
