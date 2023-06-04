Posted: Jun 04, 2023 1:51 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2023 2:07 AM

Tom Davis

The unofficial results of the Cherokee Nation general election are in, and it was a good night for the incumbents.

Incumbent Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was re-elected handily receiving nearly 63% of the vote with 10,556 votes to challengers Cara Cowan Watts’ 24% or 4008 votes as Wes Nofire’s nearly 10% with 1,673 votes.

District 12 Tribal Councilwoman Dora Patzkowski easily defeated her challenger, Chrystal St. John with nearly 81% of the votes with an unofficial count of 570 to St. John’s 19% with 124 votes.

PRINCIPAL CHIEF

CANDIDATE EARLY VOTING ABSENTEE PRECINCTS TOTAL

Cara Cowan Watts 440 1,390 2,178 4,008

(23.88%)

Wes Nofire 185 311 1,177 1,673

(9.97%)

Chuck Hoskin Jr. (incumbent) 829 5,878 3,849 10,556

(62.86%)

DISTRICT 12 TRIBAL COUNCIL

EARLY VOTING ABSENTEE PRECINCTS TOTAL

Crystal St. John 0 37 97 134

(19.03%)

Dora Patzkowski (incumbent) 2 277 291 570

(80.97%)

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.