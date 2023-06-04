Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Cherokee Nation

Posted: Jun 04, 2023 1:51 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2023 2:07 AM

Hoskin Jr. Easily Re-elected

Tom Davis

The unofficial results of the Cherokee Nation general election are in, and it was a good night for the incumbents.

Incumbent Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was re-elected handily receiving nearly 63% of the vote with 10,556 votes to challengers Cara Cowan Watts’ 24% or 4008 votes as Wes Nofire’s nearly 10% with 1,673 votes.

District 12 Tribal Councilwoman Dora Patzkowski easily defeated her challenger, Chrystal St. John with nearly 81% of the votes with an unofficial count of 570 to St. John’s 19% with 124 votes.

 

PRINCIPAL CHIEF

CANDIDATE                                  EARLY VOTING        ABSENTEE     PRECINCTS     TOTAL

Cara Cowan Watts                         440                                 1,390                 2,178                4,008         

(23.88%)

Wes Nofire                                      185                                    311                 1,177                1,673

(9.97%)     

Chuck Hoskin Jr. (incumbent)     829                                  5,878                3,849               10,556

(62.86%)

DISTRICT 12 TRIBAL COUNCIL

                                                      EARLY VOTING       ABSENTEE         PRECINCTS     TOTAL

Crystal St. John                                 0                                       37                        97                  134  

(19.03%)    

Dora Patzkowski (incumbent)        2                                     277                      291                   570

(80.97%)

 

Election results are unofficial until certified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.

 


