Posted: Jun 05, 2023 7:13 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 7:14 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville High basketball’s all-time leading scorer is taking his talents elsewhere for his final season of high school. David Castillo announced on social media that he will play his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas. Sunrise is a prep school known for producing high-caliber college athletes.

Former Oklahoma Sooner Buddy Hield and Kansas Jayhawk Grady Dick are both alums of Sunrise Christian - along with several others.

Castillo announced his college commitment to Kansas State University in April at Bruin Field House during a public ceremony.

He will end his Bruin career with a record 1,596 points in only three seasons. ]

With his departure the Bartlesville boys will lose its top three scorers and four of its top five from the 2022-23 season.