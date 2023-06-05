Posted: Jun 05, 2023 10:10 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 10:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

A new portable broadband system is on its way to Washington County Emergency Management to assist with communication during emergency response calls.



The Washington County Commissioners approved a $15,000 grant award on Monday from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security for the broadband system. Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says there have been times when they have needed to use internet services during emergencies. The new equipment will help with that need.



The commissioners will meet again at 9:30 a.m. next Monday at the Washington County Administration building in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.