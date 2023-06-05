Posted: Jun 05, 2023 1:29 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 1:29 PM

Staff Reports

“Sometimes you just have to do your part.” That’s the sentiment Sammy and Bobby Kane shared when they heard about a special need at Bartlesville’s historic Kiddie Park.

Since 1953 the City of Bartlesville has generously provided a place for Kiddie Park to operate, under the terms of a long-term lease. And that lease requires an annual payment of one dollar. This year, however, something was different.

According to press release, “For starters, we renewed the master lease for another 20 years,” according to Ken Johnson, president of the Friends of the Kiddie Park board of directors. “Additionally, the City graciously expanded the footprint of the lease, providing room for a few new rides we’d like to add to the mix. We’re excited about the possibilities this offers everyone in Bartlesville and the entire region.”

But when a couple of local kids – lifelong Kiddie Park enthusiasts – heard about the annual lease requirement, they decided to do something about it. From the time they were big enough to climb into the Little Cars ride, Sammy and her little brother Bobby have relentlessly begged their parents to take them to Kiddie Park every summer. Multiple times. Of course, Ashley and Jess Kane have dutifully complied. “We all love Kiddie Park,” Ashley affirmed.

“It’s just something the kids wanted to do,” Ashley explained. “They grabbed their piggy banks, split the amount due between the two of them, and arranged for a meeting with the Mayor and City Manager of Bartlesville.”

Mayor Dale Copeland and City Manager Mike Bailey gladly arranged their schedules to be on hand for the occasion. “I can’t say I’ve ever received a lease payment, in cash, from a second grader on his way to baseball practice,” exclaimed Bailey. “These kids blew me away with their generosity and enthusiasm.”

Copeland’s heart was warmed by the gesture as well. “With citizens like Sammy and Bobby Kane, I’m confident that Bartlesville’s future is bright. I know there are hundreds of others just like them throughout our community. It makes me feel even more honored to serve as an elected official of this great city!”

When asked why she wanted to make this gift to Kiddie Park, Sammy couldn’t be restrained, “We’ve always loved Kiddie Park and Bobby and I want every little kid to be able to have fun on all the rides. This year’s lease is paid for now. Maybe someone else will want to do the same next year!”

Heading out the gate to make it to baseball practice on time, Bobby shouted, “I hope everybody comes out to Kiddie Park and brings lots of friends when they come. Tickets are only 75 cents, they never expire, and the last train ride is free!”

For more information about Kiddie Park, or to explore ways to be involved, visit www.kiddiepark.net or call 918-336-5337.