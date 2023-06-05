Posted: Jun 05, 2023 2:12 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 3:26 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday morning in which Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden gave an update on the county jail.

The Osage County Jail has not had a lawsuit filed against them by the Association of County Commissioners over the last six years. During that same time there has been over 200 cases against other counties not including Oklahoma, Cleveland, Tulsa and Rogers counties.

Sheriff Virden also announced the sheriff''s office is starting a search and rescue team for the county.

The commissioners meet in the OSU Extension Building near the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska every Monday at 10 a.m.