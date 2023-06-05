News
Public Education
Posted: Jun 05, 2023 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 3:05 PM
State Board Approves Religious Charter School
Nathan Thompson
The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 on Monday to approve an application from the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to create the nation's first publicly-funded religious charter school.
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he was disappointed in the board's vote and that the new charter school is unconstitutional. He says that legal action in likely after the contract for the school is signed.
State Superintendent of Public Education Ryan Walters disagrees with Drummond. Walters says the new charter school promotes religious liberty via school choice and that the school will be welcomed by his administration.
« Back to News