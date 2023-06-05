Posted: Jun 05, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 3:20 PM

Dalton Spence

Did you know that a heart attack and cardiac arrest are two different things? According to the Osage County Health Department’s Facebook page, the easiest way to describe the difference is cardiac arrest is an “Electrical” problem where the heart stops beating unexpectedly. A heart attack is a “Circulation” problem when blood flow to the heard is blocked.

When someone suffers cardiac arrest, it is important to begin CPR immediately as a person’s chances of surviving can double or triple. Each minute that passes before CPR is applied there is a 10 percent decrease in survival.

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death where 75 percent of cases happen when the person is at home.

Heart attack symptoms may be immediate with discomfort in the chest or any other upper body areas, shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea and or vomiting.

Most heart attacks do not lead to cardiac arrest, but cardiac arrest happens a heart attack is a common cause. Call your local emergergency service if you think you or someone is having a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

For more information on the CPR training classes go to heart.org/cpr.