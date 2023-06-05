Posted: Jun 05, 2023 6:43 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 6:43 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Public School Board of Education met for their regularly monthly meeting with a number of items to take action on. They started with the Superintendents report from Vince Vincent, who shed some light on some budgetary news heading into the next school year.

They next approved a laundry list of items on the agenda, most importantly their revisions to the schools certified salary schedule, and the supported salary schedule. The members also approved a new A/C unit that would be going into the middle school gymnasium.

One of the last items of approval was an incentive retention resolution for teachers to help keep teachers and faculty from year to year. Vincent spoke more in depth about the incentive.