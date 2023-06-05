Posted: Jun 05, 2023 8:54 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2023 8:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

During a lengthy meeting on Monday evening, the Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved several items for the beginning of the next fiscal year including the city's budget.

The city expects to receive approximately $31.3 milion in revenue to the general fund for Fiscal Year 2023-24, which begins on July 1. That expected revenue is then budgeted out to various services and departments for expenses. The city also receives revenue from enterprise funds and capitol improvements to be budgeted appropriately.

the budget is balanced every year. Mayor Dale Copeland says city staff does a great job making sure

The City Council also approved a listing of potential bond projects that will be presented to voters, most likely in October. The proposed general obligation bond is $17.6 million paid out over four years. The projects include $12 million for streets, $3 million for buildings and facilities — including just over $2.3 million to replace Fire Station #2 at Hensley and Virginia, and $2.17 milion for parks and recreation.