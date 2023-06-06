Posted: Jun 06, 2023 1:07 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 1:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Washington, Osage and Rogers counties through Wednesday.

According to the alert, the air is "unhealthy for people in sensitive groups." Active children and adults, as well as people with respiratory diseases should limit exertion.

Ozone alerts are in effect for the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas, too, with the air in the Tulsa metro being designated as "unhealthy" for all groups.