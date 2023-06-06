News
Visit Bartlesville Reports Good Results, New Structure
A few changes are on the way for the organizational structure of Visit Bartlesville, as it will now contract directly with the city of Bartlesville for destination marketing services.
Previously, Visit Bartlesville served as a contractor for the Bartlesville Development Authority. The new destination marketing agreement with the city begins on July 1. During Monday's city council meeting, Visit Bartlesville Executive Director Maria Gus explained what desination marketing is.
Gus says the filming of "Killer's of the Flower Moon" had a huge impact on destination marketing for Bartlesville in 2021 and 2022.
Visit Bartlesville has an independent board of directors, but is also planning on adding two city council members as ex-officio members to provide input.
