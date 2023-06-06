Posted: Jun 06, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2023 3:13 PM

Kelli Williams & Nathan Thompson

Civitan Park, which was closed last month when damage to the park's shade structure was discovered, will remain closed for a while longer as city of Bartlesville staff attempts to locate a contractor who can make the necessary repairs.

The damages are believed to have been caused by faulty installation, with the footings placed at varying elevations and the columns placed directly onto them. The city's Director of Engineering Michah Siemers says the park will be reopened once the structure has been removed.