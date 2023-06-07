Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Hulah Lake Water Level Improves A Bit Following Tuesday's Rains

Current Readings
 
  • 4.63 ft BELOW normal
  • Pool elevation is 728.37 feet on 07JUN2023 06:00 hours.
  • At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7229 acre-feet.
  • Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Wednesday 07Jun2023 06:00.
  • Conservation pool is 43.08% full.
  • Conservation pool storage filled is 7229 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.19 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
  • Conservation pool storage empty is 9553 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.24 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.


