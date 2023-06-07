Posted: Jun 07, 2023 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2023 3:06 PM

Chase McNutt

Two Bartlesville women were seen in court on the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute after former felony conviction, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Giovinazzo and Selena Thorn were arrested on Monday afternoon after police found a small baggie of meth in their vehicle. Officers would also find an unmarked bottle of aspirin pills, two more large baggies of methamphetamine in the center console of the car, and a C02 bb pistol in the glove box.

Methamphetamine and Cocaine were found in Giovinazzo’s purse as well

Both women are being held over on a $30,000 bond and their next court dates are set for June 23rd.