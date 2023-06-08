Posted: Jun 08, 2023 6:27 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2023 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast with us.

The Senator recapped the debt ceiling vote saying that bill will increase spending but will only only reduce it below the rate of inflation.

Senator Lankford told us that on a recent visit to the southern border, officials told him more and more non-spanish speaking people are coming across the border. The alarming issue is that these are military-aged men coming from fundamental muslim countries in West Africa as well as men from China and Russia.

Lanford also shared that the Senate has not been able to vote on Federal Judges, due to the absences of two Senators. Hes said that Chuck Schumer won't allow a vote until he thinks he has the votes to approve them.