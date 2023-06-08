Posted: Jun 08, 2023 1:40 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2023 1:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville area's three state lawmakers were guests during the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Wrap-Up Forum at Tri County Tech on Thursday afternoon.

Reps. Judd Strom and John B. Kane along with Sen. Julie Daniels answered questions ranging from the budget, to veto overrides, education and business initiatives in Oklahoma. While the three legislators agreed on most items during the session, there were a few disagreements over bills that were passed.

Rep. Judd Strom

already available in the state. Strom says he opposed a bill that was supported by the State Chamber for Workforce Development. He says he had a problem with big businesses taking federal dollars to duplicate a service that is

Rep. John B. Kane

more benefits with the new program. Kane says he had some reservations about expanding government, but in the long term, he saw

Sen. Julie Daniels

abides by the law, it should be legal. Daniels spoke about her reaction to the Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board of Education approving a public charter school contract with the Catholic Church. She says if the church