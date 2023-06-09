Posted: Jun 09, 2023 11:16 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 11:16 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will have a longer laundry list of items to take care of in Monday’s meeting.

Starting with signing May reports and possibly accepting a check for $52,924.39 for hail occurring in April that damaged 14 2023 Ford Explorers from the sheriff’s office.

Then the commissioners will move to get the county’s ducks in a row for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Starting by stating requisitioning officers and receiving agents for the year from several departments including the sheriff’s, county clerk, general government and several others.

The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.