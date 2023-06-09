Posted: Jun 09, 2023 11:44 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 11:44 AM

Wanting to learn something new over the summer? OSU Osage County Extension is hosting a homesteading series covering the basics of sustainable homesteading practices.

Cost is $20 for all four classes being provided which starts on June 27 learning how to cook with different beef cuts. The second class of the series is on July 13 with bread and butter making. Later in July, a class about how to raise backyard chickens and the beginning of August how to make laundry soap and Macrame.

Classes are being held at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.

Class sizes are limited and filling fast. Payment and registration are due to the Osage County Extension by June 22 to hold your place in the class. For more information call 918-287-4170 or email at cheyenee.patrick@okstate.edu.