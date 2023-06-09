Posted: Jun 09, 2023 1:11 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2023 1:15 PM

City of Bartlesville

It is almost time for annual business license renewals. All City of Bartlesville-issued business licenses will expire on June 30, which marks the end of the City’s fiscal year. Renewals are due in July.

"The Community Development Department will email renewal notices to businesses the first week of July, and business will have 30 days to respond and renew," said Chief Building Official Trey Yankovich.

The email will have the business’s current information so it can be verified and edited if necessary.

"When City staff receive the reply email, they will process the renewal and an invoice will automatically be generated and emailed back to the business," Yankovich said.

A link to pay online by credit card will be provided in the email, but payment may also be made in-person on the first floor of City Hall or by mail at: City of Bartlesville, Attn: Community Development Department, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003. Please reference the number at the top of your invoice in all three methods.

"We're asking everyone to refrain from attempting to renew before July 1, as we cannot renew until after the start of our fiscal year, which is July 1," Yankovich said. "Everyone will have the entire month of July to renew without penalty."

Note that notices will not be sent by postal mail, so any business without an email address will need to visit City Hall in July to renew in-person.

Any entity that conducts business in Bartlesville must have a City of Bartlesville-issued business license. All renewals will be done during the month of July. After July 31, a late fee will be imposed.