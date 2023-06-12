News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 12, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 9:57 AM
Lee Lake Projects Wrap Up
Nathan Thompson
Several projects at the Lee Lake Complex on Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville have been completed.
The projects include new parking lots at Lee Lake and Cooper Dog Park; a new connector road between Lee Lake, Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Fields; removal of some unused access roads; and construction of a new soccer field.
$588,501was used to pay for the projects and they were funded by the 2018 General Obligation Bond and the half-cent Capital Improvements Sales Tax.
