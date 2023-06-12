Posted: Jun 12, 2023 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 3:08 PM

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting and discussed a contract renewal for District 3 involving ODOT.

Commissioner Steve Talburt gave an update on the renewal.

District 2's funding will be paid back this week.

The commissioners also acknowledged letters from several departments stating requestioning officers and receiving agents for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.