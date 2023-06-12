Posted: Jun 12, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2023 3:53 PM

Dalton Spence

Summertime makes it harder for kids and families who do not have school to rely for two meals a day so you or someone you know needs free food City Church is doing its grocery giveaway on June 13 in Pawhuska and Bartlesville. There is a one bag per family limit is in place.

The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.

The grocery giveaway starts at 5:30 and runs until 6:30.