Posted: Jun 13, 2023 9:28 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2023 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

Who doesn’t love fireworks to celebrate America’s birthday? Kiwanis hosts the annual Freedom Fest on Tuesday, July 4, starting at 6pm at Sooner Park in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis Freedom Fest Co-Chairs Konrad Brandemuhl and Karen Wilson invited everyone to the annual event which includes food trucks, live music and — you guessed it — FIREWORKS!

The Oklahoma heat might be sweltering, but it’s an evening full of fun for the entire family. The festivities are held every Fourth of July at Sooner Park. Bring your sunscreen and plenty of water, and we’ll see you July 4! Get there early for the festivities at the bandshell and for the kids to burn up some energy at the bounce houses.

The food trucks will be set up at around 5pm and the Kiwanis is currently accepting food truck applications, as well as nonprofit vender applications. Come help Freedom Fest 2023 be the best one yet!

Before the fireworks, your family take in a round or two at Sooner Junior Mini-Golf at the park.