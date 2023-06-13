Posted: Jun 13, 2023 2:40 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2023 2:40 PM

Chase McNutt

The Shawnee Avenue Sidewalk project wrapped up recently, thanks to special grant funding through the State of Oklahoma.

The sidewalk, located on Shawnee between Valley Road and 16th Street, extends the sidewalk on other portions of Shawnee constructed in 2011 utilizing 2008 Safe Routes to School Program funds. The new 2,215-foot portion was funded primarily through a $360,000 Oklahoma Department of Transportation TAP Grant (Transportation Alternatives Program).

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said that "the ODOT contractor did a good job on this, especially considering we had some rights of way we were unable to acquire and utility line issues. We're glad to have the project wrapped up before the start of the new school year.”