Visit Bartlesville Named Tourism Organization of Year

News

Osage

Posted: Jun 14, 2023 3:04 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2023 3:06 PM

Ben Johnson Days Kicks Off Wednesday Evening with Artisans of the West

Dalton Spence

One of the most exciting weeks in green country  is here with Ben Johnson Days kicking off Wednesday at the Constantine Theater with Artisans of the West at six.  

Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore goes into more detail about tonight 

The Exhibit is open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tickets available at the Constantine Theater for $5. Kids 12 and under get in free 

Ben Johnson Days Continue are from June 14-18.


