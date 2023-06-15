Posted: Jun 15, 2023 1:49 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 2:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man's passion for mountain biking had him looking for options to explore closer to home.

Adam Pratt grew up in Bartlesville and found the area surrounding the city-owned Hudson Lake in Osage County to be perfect for a trail system. He and a small group of volunteers approached the city to begin the process of getting the correct permit

Shortly after receiving the permit in April 2022, Bartlesville Trails at Lake Hudson was formed and the first phase of a six-phase plan was completed. As of June, two phases have been completed that span across the eastern side of Hudson Lake

Pratt says the full six phase system will completely encircle the lake, but it will take time to develop. For now, it is an entirely volunteer effort relying upon free man power and donations

The trails range from being rated very difficult for mountain biking all the way to an easy stroll on a dirt road. Pratt says there are some things to keep in mind before heading out

Pratt says its nice to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, and the Bartlesville Trails at Hudson Lake are gaining a great reputation

The trails are available when Hudson Lake is open to the public, unless weather conditions cause a closure. To access the trailhead, take the immediate right after the gates at Hudson Lake, drive up the hill and park near the Bartlesville Archery Club. The trailhead is marked with a sign just to the southwest of the archery range.

Click HERE for a link to Bartlesville Trails at Hudson Lake's Facebook page.

A map shows the completed trails at Bartlesville Trails at Lake Hudson.

This map shows all six planned phases of Bartlesville Trails at Lake

Hudson. So far, the first two phases have been completed.

The Kite Trail is rated very difficult for mountain biking. It is 0.48-mile

long and is a one-way trail.

The Rocky Relationship Trail is rated "more difficult" and offers views

of an arm of Hudson Lake.

The Rocky Relationship Trail ends at a rock bed of a creek that

occassionally covers with water, bringing another challenge to hikers