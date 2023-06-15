Posted: Jun 15, 2023 2:38 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 2:38 PM

Dalton Spence

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $6,200 donation to Elder Care whose mission is to help mature adults live happy, healthy, independent lives.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Hannah Bode presented the check to Elder Care director of operations and DayBreak Christina Bishop and to executive director Cordell Rumsey.

The funds will support the purchase of items for its DayBreak program, including new lift recliners, interactive games, clinical light therapy lamps and a new refrigerator.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Bode. “Elder Care has been helping older adults in our community maintain their independence for decades. These added items for DayBreak will enhance the participants’ experience in the program.”

“This generous donation and the continued support from the Arvest Foundation make it possible to provide quality care and life enhancing programs to our participants,” said Bishop. “This gift will impact participants for years to come by helping us to provide safe and engaging equipment! We are so thankful for the generosity and investment in the seniors of our community.”