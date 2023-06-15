Posted: Jun 15, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 3:51 PM

Dalton Spence

If you have purchased great value frozen strawberries or products containing frozen strawberries, you may want to be careful as there has been a recall in Oklahoma and Kansas stores.

There is an investigation from the Food and Drug Administration’s investigation on products being contaminated with Hepatitis A. The company Willamette Valley Fruit Co. says its recalling its strawberry products sold in Walmarts across the United States Jan. 24 through June 8.

So far at least nine people have been confirmed sick.