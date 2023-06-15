Posted: Jun 15, 2023 3:53 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2023 3:53 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested this week on an outstanding warrant stemming from incident in 2020 where Seth Rogers was charged with endangering others while attempting to elude police, escaping from arrest, and driving without a valid license. After Rogers was picked up, he was also booked on new charges that were filed in 2021 that accuse Rogers of first-degree rape, domestic abuse and battery against a pregnant woman, and child abuse.

According to an affidavit, Rogers was with the victim when an argument ensued that allegedly led to the victim being drug down the hallway by their hair. The victim also told police that Rogers bashed their head into a wall multiple times in the encounter.

Rogers is accused of raping the victim on multiple occasions, as well as a juvenile that reported that they were also raped by Rogers. He is currently being held over on a $185,000 bond