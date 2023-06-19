Posted: Jun 19, 2023 1:14 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 1:14 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council will have a special meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The council will see a meeting from Harps requesting partial sales tax rebate for a new store and then discuss and possibly make an action to proceed in preparation of the sales tax rebate.

The council may also appoint a committee to review and recommend city manager applicants.

Finally, looking at citizens request t o improve and clean the 6th street staircase to the courthouse.

The city council meets at the Dave Landrum Community Center 520 Lynn Ave.