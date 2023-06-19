Posted: Jun 19, 2023 3:28 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 3:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 executive management will host a webcast at noon Eastern Time/ 11 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Auguse 2, 2023, to discuss the company’s second-quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.