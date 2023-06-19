Posted: Jun 19, 2023 3:38 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 4:19 PM

Chase McNutt

A concerned citizen stopped by Bartlesville Radio to share footage of teenage girls stealing items from the front lawn of people’s homes. The video shows a group of five girls walking down a street, while two of them head to separate houses and take a flowerpot and ceramic frog. The incident took place down the street on the 500 block of Highland and near the Oak Park area.

If you have any information about these girls, you can call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

You can watch the video here. And the other here.