Posted: Jun 20, 2023 1:22 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 1:22 PM
Montgomery Co., Kan. to Purchase Pagers for Rural Fire Stations
Shea Neal & Nathan Thompson
Rural fire stations within Montgomery County, Kansas will soon be receiving new pagers.
The Montgomery County Commissioners, along with Emergency Management Director Rick Whitson, came to an agreement during this week's meeting on a deal with a bidding company.
Whitson says this is a company from Bartlesville that the county has worked with in the past.
Additional items of business at this week's County Commission meeting was an update from Public Works Director Jim Wright, as well as a work session to conclude the meeting regarding budgets.
